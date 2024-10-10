Today’s Connections hint and answer on 11th October for 488

If you're stuck, we can help! Here are our tips for getting to the Connections answer for today, 11th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Verbs.

- Verbs. Green - Summer fun!

- Summer fun! Blue - Might come off a bit rude...

- Might come off a bit rude... Purple - Rich!

Savor belongs to Yellow, Dive belongs to Green, and Sauce belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 11th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Nerve Splash Extra Relish Gravy Treasure Sauce Dip Dive Bonus Value Brass Frosting Cheek Swim Savor

Connections answer for 11th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Cherish - Relish, Savor, Treasure, Value

Quick Jump In The Pool - Dip, Dive, Splash, Swim

Brashness - Brass, Cheek, Nerve, Sauce

Additional Benefit - Bonus, Extra, Frosting, Gravy Today's Connections was pretty tricky for me. I started off by getting yellow and green right away, but it took me all of my remaining guesses to finally figure out blue and then purple.