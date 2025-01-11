Today’s Connections hint and answer on 11th January for 580

Need a little extra help with today's Connections? Here's the Connections answer for today, 11th January.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Math.

- Math. Green - Water cooler.

- Water cooler. Blue - Every two years.

- Every two years. Purple - What word could come after?

Matrix belongs to Yellow, Network belongs to Green, and Trampoline belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 11th January Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Converse Supreme Food Network Surfing Kangaroo Table Tennis Matrix Breaking Trampoline Grid Circulate Taekwondo Array Mingle

Connections answer for 11th January Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Display Of Rows And Columns - Array, Grid, Matrix, Table

Things To Do At A Work Event - Circulate, Converse, Mingle, Network

Olympic Events Since 2000 - Breaking, Surfing, Taekwondo, Trampoline

___ Court - Food, Kangaroo, Supreme, Tennis Today's Connections was a trickier one for me! I started off with a few misses while trying to put Yellow together, but once I got that, it was all smooth sailing (aside from one miss when trying to put Blue together) as I got Green and finally Purple.