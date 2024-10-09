Today’s Connections hint and answer on 10th October for 487

Whether you're a dedicated Connections warrior or it's your first ever puzzle, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 10th October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - You (probably) have these.

- You (probably) have these. Green - Sick!

- Sick! Blue - You might have seen these.

- You might have seen these. Purple - Sound them out.

Hip belongs to Yellow, Fly belongs to Green, and Elf belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 10th October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Hip Tea Big Bad Eye Fly Sew Saw Ill Far Elf Leg Her Rad Arm Doe

Connections answer for 10th October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Body Parts - Arm, Eye, Hip, Leg

Cool, In '80s Slang - Bad, Fly, Ill, Rad

Movies - Big, Elf, Her, Saw

Words In "Do-Re-Mi" - Doe, Far, Sew, Tea Today's Connections was pretty tricky for me. I wasted a bunch of guesses trying to figure out green. Luckily, though, on my last guessed, I finally realized what yellow was, then got green, and then finally figured out blue and then purple.