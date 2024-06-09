Today’s Connections hint and answer on 10th June for 365

The first day of a working week is not only a return to the routine but a good chance to start a winning streak once you figure out the Connections answer for today, 10th June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer

Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle:

Yellow - Words relate to what is foundational.

- Words relate to what is foundational. Green - Terms to represent what is intricate.

- Terms to represent what is intricate. Blue - Think about making lists.

- Think about making lists. Purple - The meaning of 'Cross'.

- The meaning of 'Cross'. Heart belongs in the Yellow group, Complex in Green, and Arrow in Blue.

Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect.

Connection words for 10th June

Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer:

Arrow Crucifix Hyphen Hybrid Angry Complex Substance Checkbox Baroque Crux Involved Heart Essence Elaborate Betray Bullet

Connections answer for 10th June

Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today:

Core - Crux, Essence, Heart, Substance.

Complicated - Baroque, Complex, Elaborate, Involved.

Symbols Used in Making Lists - Arrow, Bullet, Checkbox, Hyphen.

What "Cross" Might Mean - Angry, Betray, Crucifix, Hybrid.

I'm obsessed with lists and everything that involves organising my ideas on a piece of paper. Because of that, spotting the Blue group wasn’t too difficult once I saw Checkbox and Hyphen. Next, I knew Complex and Elaborate were in the same group, but it took me some time before I could figure out a group centered around the concept of complexity. The last two groups were formed by trying a couple of combinations, as it took me a while to see what themes were connecting them.

What to play after Connections?

The obvious answer to this question is Wordle, but, if you've already solved that today, then The New York Times does offer other games. When it comes to word-based games, The NYTimes has the Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and Strands, which is still in its beta phase. If you fancy a break from words, then you can also try Tiles - a motif matching game - or Sudoku.

Outside of The NYTimes, there's Semantle - where you have to reach the secret word by guessing its meaning. Spelling doesn't count in Semantle, instead you have to pay attention to the numerical value your guesses have to chart your path to the answer. If you'd prefer to keep to the Connections format, however, then it's worth visiting Puzzgrid. Here you'll find hundreds of Connections-style puzzles, the twist, however, is that you only have three minutes to solve them.

(You can also just watch Only Connect on BBC iPlayer...)

If you're in a reading mood, then we've discussed why The NYTimes Mini Crossword is a reliable joy and interviewed Jonathan Knight, Head of Games for The NYTimes.

Good luck solving today's Connections!