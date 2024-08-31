Today’s Connections hint and answer on 1st September for 448

If you have a few extra minutes today, why not spend them figuring out the Connections answer for today, 1st September?

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Delicious!

- Delicious! Green - Hearing.

- Hearing. Blue - Dark.

- Dark. Purple - Something that all of these things contain.

- Something that all of these things contain. Char belongs to Yellow, Drum belongs to Green, and Jet belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 1st September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Charcoal Hammer Golf Bag Grill Toolbox Raven Limousine Jet Brown Drum Sable Char Anvil Movie Set Sear Canal To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 1st September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Cook In A Pan - Brown, Char, Grill, Sear

Parts Of The Ear - Anvil, Canal, Drum, Hammer

Shades Of Black - Charcoal, Jet, Raven, Sable

Where You Might Find "A Driver" - Golf Bag, Limousine, Movie Set, Toolbox Today's Connections was pretty tricky for me. I got the yellow category right away, but I had to fumble around a bit before I got green right (I knew green would be Parts Of The Ear, but I could not remember what the last part was called!). I made another incorrect guess, and then finally got blue and then purple right with just one try left.