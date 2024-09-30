Today’s Connections hint and answer on 1st October for 478

New month, more Connections! And, as always, if you're stuck, we're here to help. Here are our tips for getting to the Connections answer for today, 1st October.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Worked up.

- Worked up. Green - At the gym.

- At the gym. Blue - Don't get swept away!

- Don't get swept away! Purple - In the kitchen.

Tizzy belongs to Yellow, Health belongs to Green, and Rapid belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 1st October Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Quick Lather Current Condition Rapid Rinse Health Sweat Normal Wave Form Sanitize Stew Shape Cascade Tizzy

Connections answer for 1st October Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Flustered State - Lather, Stew, Sweat, Tizzy

Fitness - Condition, Form, Health, Shape

Fast-Moving Water - Cascade, Current, Rapid, Wave

Dishwasher Cycles - Normal, Quick, Rinse, Sanitize Today's Connections was a lot trickier for me. I got green and blue down right off the bat, but could just not figure out what yellow was until my last try!