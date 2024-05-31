Today’s Connections hint and answer on 1st June for 356

This is the first day of the month and you have the opportunity to go for a great first week by finding out the Connections answer for today, 1st June.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - To act quickly.

- To act quickly. Green - Events in seawater.

- Events in seawater. Blue - Related to working out.

- Related to working out. Purple - Important philosophers.

Connection words for 1st June Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Press Lock Hurry Wave Pane Fly Current Curl Now Row Stat Marks Drift Pronto Rustle Tide

Connections answer for 1st June Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: "Don't Delay!" - Hurry, Now, Pronto, Stat.

Ocean Phenomena- Current, Drift, Tide, Wave.

Dumbbell exercises - Curl, Fly, Press, Row.

Philosopher Homophones - Lock, Marks, Pane, Rustle. Connections is not going easy on us just because this is the first day of the month! Although it took me all my tries to find the Blue group, the Green one was the first I got by grouping words whose meaning is connected to the ocean. The second group I found was the Yellow by connecting Now and Pronto with words that represent some urgency. The Purple group was my third, not because I knew the game was talking about philosophers, but because the words looked like names. With the remaining words, I was able to find the last group.