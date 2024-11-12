Concord episode in Amazon's Secret Level series shows 'potential of world and characters', says creator

Concord is officially no more, and neither is the studio that made it thanks to recent layoffs at Sony. But the ill-fated PlayStation shooter is set to live on in Amazon's upcoming Secret Level video game series, and the show's creator reckons its Concord episode - commissioned long before the game's fate was sealed - shows the 'potential of its world and characters'.

Speaking to Rolling Stone (thanks IGN), Secret Level creator Tim Miller - who also directed the first Deadpool movie, and oversaw Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots - explained the possibility of removing the Concord episode from Amazon's anthology was never even considered. That's despite Sony pulling the plug on the live-service game just weeks after launch and its recent decision to shut down Firewalk Studios.

"I don't feel bad that it's a part of the show," Miller told Rolling Stone, "because I think it's an episode that turned out really well, and you can kind of see the potential of this world and the characters. If it's the remaining vestige of that product, I hope the developers feel that it's in some way worthy, just a little bit, of the blood, sweat, and tears they put into it."

"There was no nicer, more invested group of developers than the team on Concord," he added. "I honestly don't understand why it didn't work. I know that they were trying to do the best they could, and they were a talented group of artists, so I feel terrible for that."

And while Miller acknowledged the irony of airing an episode based on a game that no longer exists, he noted it's not a whole lot different to the Secret Level episodes dedicated to long-dormant franchises such as Unreal Tournament and Mega Man.

Secret Level makes its Prime Video debut on 10th December and consists of 15 episodes, reportedly starring the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves. Armored Core, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Warhammer 40,000, and a number of PlayStation Studios games are also set to feature - with the first batch of episodes covering the mature end of the spectrum, while the latter is more family friendly, according to Miller.