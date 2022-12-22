If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Companies thought Hideo Kojima was "mad" before Microsoft picked up his cloud game

Pie in the sky.
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Hideo Kojima
Microsoft

Hideo Kojima has discussed his mysterious cloud gaming project Microsoft is set to publish, saying companies he'd discussed it with previously thought he was "mad".

Speaking to IGN, the game developer legend revealed the project has been on his mind for some time.

"The project we're working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already," Kojima said.

"The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad.

"It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we're working together on the project, including the technology front."

Watch on YouTube
The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!

Kojima's collaboration with Microsoft was announced in June after months of rumour. Details are thin on the ground - we know it's a brand new project that uses Microsoft's cloud technology in some way, but that's about it.

"It's a completely new game, one that no-one has ever experienced or seen before," Kojima said in the summer.

"I've waited very long for the day I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thank you!"

It's a busy time for Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions. In addition to this Xbox cloud game, the Metal Gear creator is working on Death Stranding 2 for Sony, and a Death Stranding movie.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch