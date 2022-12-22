Companies thought Hideo Kojima was "mad" before Microsoft picked up his cloud game

Hideo Kojima has discussed his mysterious cloud gaming project Microsoft is set to publish, saying companies he'd discussed it with previously thought he was "mad".

Speaking to IGN, the game developer legend revealed the project has been on his mind for some time.

"The project we're working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already," Kojima said.

"The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad.

"It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we're working together on the project, including the technology front."

Kojima's collaboration with Microsoft was announced in June after months of rumour. Details are thin on the ground - we know it's a brand new project that uses Microsoft's cloud technology in some way, but that's about it.

"It's a completely new game, one that no-one has ever experienced or seen before," Kojima said in the summer.

"I've waited very long for the day I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thank you!"

It's a busy time for Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions. In addition to this Xbox cloud game, the Metal Gear creator is working on Death Stranding 2 for Sony, and a Death Stranding movie.