If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Co-op heist caper Payday 2 is this week's free Epic Store game

And Guacamelee is up next.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Developer Overkill Software's perenially popular co-operative heist-'em-up Payday 2 is currently free to download and keep on the Epic Games Store.

Released all the way back in 2013, Payday 2 sees teams of up to four players turning to a life of crime, embarking on a career of increasingly outlandish heists across Washington DC.

Payday 2's development officially ceased at the end of 2018, amid financial difficulties for Overkill's parent company Starbreeze, but the game recieved a surprise resurrection the following year, and updates of various sizes have continued to release since then.

Watch on YouTube
Overkill is still updating Payday 2 almost a decade after its release.

Those looking to start their fledgling criminal careers with a couple of friends in tow, can download Payday 2 for free on the Epic Games Store right now. The offer will remain available until next Thursday, 15th June, when Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee! 2 become Epic's latest giveaways.

To coincide with Payday 2's temporary freebie status on Epic, the game's extensive line-up of DLC is discounted by up to 30% for the duration of the offer.

Payday 2's free Epic Games Store promotion comes as its long-awaited sequel suddenly finds itself back in the spotlight. A recent leak has suggested Payday 3 will finally be launching on 21st September this year.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch