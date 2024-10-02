Clone survival game The Alters delayed into 2025

The Alters - the upcoming release from the This War of Mine team 11 bit Studios, described as an "emotional" sci-fi game featuring plenty of cloning action - has been delayed.

In a post on social media, which has been laid out like a letter to the game's main character Jan Dolski, the studio said this delay will allow time to "optimise all mission-critical systems", while ensuring "every aspect of your journey is as seamless as possible" on the game's release.

This note added that reception to the game so far had been positive, but "good" is "never enough" for Ally Corp, the company coordinating Jan's rescue from the hostile planet he is trying to escape from within the narrative of The Alters.

"This additional time will allow us to polish each phase of the project, delivering results that surpass our prior projections - an outcome that benefits both Ally Corp and, naturally, yourself," the delay announcement reads.

"Thank you for your patience and ongoing commitment to Ally Corp's mission."

The Alters is currently slated to release on an unspecified date during the first quarter of 2025, having previously been pegged to debut this year.

Dear Mr. Dolski,



We regret to inform you that, after thorough review, your upcoming mission in search of Rapidium has been postponed from [REDACTED] to Q1 2025.



Dear Mr. Dolski,



We regret to inform you that, after thorough review, your upcoming mission in search of Rapidium has been postponed from [REDACTED] to Q1 2025.



While we understand this delay may not be the news you were expecting, rest assured that we are using this extended… pic.twitter.com/ALFaeTxG1G — The Alters (@altersgame) October 2, 2024

"It's a glimpse of a game that intrigues me but also leaves me slightly confused," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's The Alters preview from 2023.

"This War of Mine had a much clearer idea - living as a civilian through war - whereas The Alters seems more speculative and fragmented. Is it a mining game? Is it a survival game? Is it a game about clones? I think it's trying to be all three, but I'm not yet convinced it's managed. But like I say, I've only seen a glimpse, and if it turns out to be anything like This War of Mine, I'll be happy."