Clear your name or pin the blame in 80 Days studio Inkle's 1920s boarding school mystery Expelled

Inkle - the studio behind Eurogamer favourites including Heaven's Vault, A Highland Story, and 80 Days - has unveiled its latest narrative-rich adventure: 1920s boarding school mystery Expelled!, which is coming to PC, Switch, and mobile on 12th March.

If Expelled rings a distant bell, that might be because it was originally teased last June, under the name Miss Mulligatawney's School for Promising Girls. At the time, details were scant - its Steam description merely contained a flyer for the titular academy promising, "The best education the 1920s have to offer!" - but now all has been revealed.

Expelled is being pushed as a follow-up to Inkle's well-received 2021 ocean liner whodunnit Overboard!, and is described as a "next-gen visual novel with a wicked twist". It sees players attempting to clear their name following the fenestration-based attempted murder of a boarding school prefect, all by mounting their own investigation - which might also involve a spot of blackmail and betrayal, depending what they're willing to do to avoid expulsion.

All this sees players - in the role of scholarship student Verity Amersham, voiced by Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler - navigating the simulated story world of a 1920s boarding school (in which students and staff move around independently in real-time, remembering everything they see and responding appropriately) in order to eke out truths and exploit secrets. Players have just one day to solve the mystery and escape punishment through subterfuge and cunning - perhaps even choosing to frame someone else if it'll save their bacon.

Inkle says one playthrough of Expelled should last no more than 45 minutes, but each run features new leads and opportunities making it "massively replayable". And it's not just a question of avoiding expulsion; players can also work toward other targets, such as rising to the position of head girl, or solving further mysteries - such as uncovering your best friend's dark secret. And all this is accompanied by a jazz soundtrack featuring music from the likes of George Gershwin, Paul Whiteman, Louis Armstrong, and Bessie Smith.

Expelled!: An Overboard! Game launches for Steam, Switch, iOS, and Android on 12th March.