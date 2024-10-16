Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 trailer reveals Andy Serkis, Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and more

Andy Serkis, Ben Starr, Jennifer English and more will star in forthcoming turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as revealed in a brand new trailer.

While Starr (Clive in Final Fantasy 16) and English (Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3) were known to be voicing characters, the rest of the cast was until now unknown. Serkis is, of course, best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films and is no stranger to video games following his work at Ninja Theory.

English will be joined by other Baldur's Gate 3 cast mates Devora Wilde and Tracy Wiles, while the likes of Charlie Cox (Stardust), Kirsty Rider (Sifu), Shala Nyx (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), and Rich Keeble (Good Omens) will all feature.

Alongside the cast reveal, the new trailer (above) shows off more gameplay and its surreal world. Further details have also been provided in a PlayStation Blog.

Cox, English and Rider will play Gustave, Maelle, and Lune respectively, characters seen in previous trailers.

Serkis will play Renoir, a "forceful and passionate man" who "knows that victory demands sacrifice"; while Starr will play the "dangerous stranger" Verso. It's unknown exactly what roles these characters will play in the story.

While Eurogamer is yet to go hands-on with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I was very impressed with a hands-off preview prior to Gamescom, thanks to its inspiration from classic RPGs from the Final Fantasy and Persona series.

The game has also been praised for its action-focused turn-based combat. "I was expecting turn-based fans to stand up and say 'oh this looks cool', but I wasn't expecting this community to be that excited actually," creative director Guillaume Broche told me. "It's like we awakened a sleeping dragon."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set for release in Spring next year across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Epic), and will be available on Game Pass day one.