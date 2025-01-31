Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie underway before the game's even out

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't even out, but a movie adaptation is already in the works.

Developer Sandfall Interactive is working with production company Story Kitchen - the team behind many game-to-movie adaptations, including the Sonic movies and the upcoming Dredge film - on the project.

Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson & Mike Goldberg will produce the film alongside Elena Sandoval, Variety reported. As yet, there is no director or cast attached to the project.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of 'Expedition 33' to the big screen," said Johnson and Goldberg.

"The game's compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Ed was very impressed with a hands-off preview prior to Gamescom, thanks to its inspiration from classic RPGs from the Final Fantasy and Persona series.

"I was expecting turn-based fans to stand up and say 'oh this looks cool', but I wasn't expecting this community to be that excited actually," creative director Guillaume Broche told Ed at Gamescom. "It's like we awakened a sleeping dragon."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set for release on 24th April for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, including via Game Pass on day one.