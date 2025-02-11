Civilizaton 7 PC crossplay disabled to "expedite" patch release

Civilization 7 cross-play between PC and consoles is currently disabled, as developer Firaxis has launched a new update just for the PC, Max, Linux and Steam Deck versions of the game.

"To expedite updates to the PC experience, we will sometimes deploy patches to PC at a different cadence than we do on consoles - including today's Patch 1.0.1," Firaxis wrote.

"As a result, cross-play between PC players and console players is temporarily disabled. This will have no impact on console players attempting cross-platform play with other console players, nor on PC-to-PC multiplayer."

Fan feedback to Civilization 7's advanced access period is reflected in today's patch, Firaxis continued, with "some" of the initial issues raised by players addressed.

Civilization 7 is now generally available, after a week of advanced access which saw the game land with a "mixed" user response on Steam.

Today, Firaxis published its PC patch notes for Civilization 7 update 1.0.1 - and thanked fans who had flagged bugs so far.

"We are reading and collecting all of your feedback, and will continue to do so as we roll out improvements going forward," Firaxis said, highlighting its previous pledge to turn the game around.

The patch includes a string of gameplay bug fixes, tweaks to the game's AI opponents, and some small improvements to the game's UI.

From a quick scan, there's nothing too meaty here yet - and so it's worth also flagging the work currently being taken on by modders to improve the game themselves.

Take, for instance, the Simple UI Adjustments Mod, which adds a series of handy floating tooltips that save you from having to dig through menus to find information about a particular tile. Handy!

Last week, Firaxis told fans it would "need some time to digest all of your feedback", but pledged to prioritise community-requested features such as being able to pick starting and ending Ages, and adding hotseat multiplayer.

"A competent entry with some poorly executed ideas and a striking lack of personality," Sin Vega wrote in Eurogamer's Civilization 7 review.

Civilization 7 update 1.0.1 - Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck patch notes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing Ages in Epic and Marathon speed games to be shorter than intended.

City States will now turn into Friendly Independent Powers on Age Transition instead of disappearing completely. They will also now start with more units in Exploration and Modern Ages.

Fixed inconsistencies with Naval Combat.

Naval Units will use the correct Combat Strength values when attacking another Naval Unit in all instances.

Naval Units will properly take reciprocal damage after attacking another Naval Unit.

Naval Units will more consistently move into the attacked tile after defeating another Naval Unit.

Completing the final milestone of a Legacy Path no longer adds Age Progress in the Modern Age to ensure you have more time to complete a Victory.

Towns will now switch their focus back to Growing town automatically if they are no longer eligible for their chosen Focus (for example, if their population decreases) until they are eligible again.

Future Civic is now repeatable in all Ages. The cost of Future Tech and Future Civic will now increase more when repeated.

Fixed an issue after too many bonuses to Growth where Food needed for the next growth event became negative.

Improvements to Rail Networks aimed at increasing the reliability of Settlements connecting to the Rail Network over water by building Ports. This should apply as long as the Capital either has a Port or is connected by rail to a settlement with a Port.

Made improvements to the Loyalty Crisis in the Antiquity Age, including giving the ability to purchase Villas in towns during this crisis, giving another way to manage the happiness of your settlements.

A note about cross-play multiplayer: To expedite updates to the PC experience, we will sometimes deploy patches to PC at a different cadence than we do on consoles - including today's Patch 1.0.1. As a result, cross-play between PC players and console players is temporarily disabled. This will have no impact on console players attempting cross-platform play with other console players, nor on PC-to-PC multiplayer.

AI

AI will now offer high-value Cities less often during Peace Deals.

In Modern, AI will now declare war less often at the start of the age.

In Modern, AI will now consider Ideology more before Declaring War or offering Peace.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for war if neither party has an Ideology.

Other Leaders now have an increased desire for war with players of Opposing ideologies.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for Peace with players of opposing Ideologies.

Camera

Fixed an issue on native-resolutions where the camera would focus on the lower end of the map when clicking on the minimap.

UI