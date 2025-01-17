Civilization 7 will feature an exciting cast of "really popular" and "underrepresented" leaders

Firaxis has revealed its hugely-anticipated sequel, Civilization 7, will boast a diverse and "representative" cast of leaders.

In an interview with Ungeek, executive producer Dennis Shirk said that "digging deep in history" to find the best leaders is "always the most exciting part of [developing] the game".

"We do that throughout the first year of development, the Leaders and the Civ choices, and everybody has their favourite," Shirk explained. "We have community feedback from the past game for people that we know that they'd like to see return. We've got criteria to make sure that we have representation around the globe for finding new leaders, digging deep into history, and saying, look at this person, this is awesome, we want to represent them."

The "really involved" process also taps into the expertise of the in-house historians who not only recommend "really popular" leaders, but "underrepresented" ones, too.

"We have all of the 2K local teams on speed dial to make sure that we can constantly talk to them about who would be really good representatives for certain parts of the world," Shirk added.

"Our in-house historians are making recommendations for not just Civilizations and Leaders that we think are going to be really popular, but also for ones that are underrepresented that we want to represent. So, it's just a big bucket of discovery. It's just a lot of discussion, a lot of back and forth, but it's a really exciting process."

Civilization 7 - the very long-awaited latest instalment in developer Firaxis' beloved 4X strategy series - will be launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC on 11th February, 2025.

Potential purchasers can choose from three different editions. First up, the Standard Edition costs £60 (£50 on Switch) and includes the base game and not much else. There's also an £90 Deluxe Edition (£80 on Switch), which includes five days of "advanced access" starting on 6th February, the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack, the Deluxe Content Pack, and the post-launch Crossroads of the World Collection.

In case you missed it, Sean Bean is passing his role as narrator on to another Game of Thrones alum: Brienne of Tarth (well, Gwendoline Christie, but you know what I mean).