Civilization 7 seemingly leaks ahead of official reveal

Civilization 7 has seemingly leaked ahead of a possible reveal this weekend.

A banner for the game was spotted on the 2K website and shared on Reddit and Resetera, though has since been removed. The banner is little more than a logo, so no further details about the game are known.

Last month 2K stated it would reveal a new game in one of its "biggest and most beloved" franchises, causing fans to speculate.

Some believed a new Borderlands was on the way, after Gearbox was acquired by Take-Two Interactive from Embracer. Plus, there's the Borderlands film due out in August this year.

Another possible reveal was a new Mafia game, with Mafia 3 developer Hangar 13 confirming work was underway back in August 2022.

Others thought a new BioShock would be on the way, since 2K confirmed a game was in development years back.

Now, though, it seems these guesses were incorrect and Civilization is likely the planned reveal.

The sixth game in the Civilization series released in 2016, so it's been some time since the strategy game series made headlines.

Civ 6 was well-received, so expectations will be high for the seventh. "Civ 6 harnesses the series' great strengths and adds wonderful new features of its own in an accessible and compelling entry," reads our Eurogamer Civilization 6 review.