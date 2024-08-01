Civilization 7 is getting a 20-minute gameplay showcase later this month

June's big Civilization 7 announcement was pretty light - by which I mean completely devoid of - detail. But that's about to change, with developer Firaxis having now revealed it'll be showcasing first gameplay of its latest 4X strategy title later this month.

First, viewers will get a taste of Civ 7 during this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live, which - in case your diary isn't up-to-date - is airing from 7pm BST/11am PT on 20th August.

But! Firaxis will then be airing a far more substantial chunk of gameplay once Opening Night Live comes to an end. Specifically, Civ fans can expect to see "more than" 20 minutes of gameplay - and hear Civ 7's development team share "exclusive insights" on its "innovative new features" - from 9.30pm BST/1.30pm PT on 20th August.

Additionally, anyone who happens to be attending Gamescom itself, which runs from 21st-25th August at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, can go hands on with Civilization 7 if they scoot themselves over to the game's official booth in Hall 6.

About all we currently know of Civilization 7 is that it'll be launching simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, and Switch next year. And until Firaxis is ready to reveal more, all we've got to go on is this thoroughly unilluminating teaser trailer.