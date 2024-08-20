Civilization 7 gets February 2025 release date and first gameplay trailer

Civilization 7, the very long-awaited latest instalment in developer Firaxis' 4X beloved strategy series, finally has a release date and will be launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC on 11th February next year.

But that's not all! As well as providing a date for strategy fans to furiously circle in their 2025 calenders, Firaxis has provided a first look at Civilization 7 in action, following June's striking, if ultimately rather uninformative, cinematic reveal trailer. And it's equally striking in-game, landing somewhere between the vibrantly cartoony (and somewhat divise) artstyle of Civilization 6 and the more realistic approach of earlier titles in the series.

And there's more where that came from; Firaxis will be expanding on the features glimpsed in tonight's trailer as part of a 20-minute gameplay showcase set to air at 9.30pm BST/1.30pm PT on Twitch, shortly after Gamescom Opening Night Live is through. And you might also want to stick around Eurogamer, as we'll have plenty to say about Civilization 7 ourselves.

Civilization 7 will, according to its Steam page, be available in Standard, Deluxe, and digital-only Founders Edition forms - costing £59.99, £89.99, and £119.99 respectively - when it arrives next year. Exactly how each edition will break down isn't entirely clear, but the Founders edition, which releases a little later on 28th February, includes the following: