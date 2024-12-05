Skip to main content

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector gets release date and demo reprise

Time to wake up.

Citizen Sleeper 2 trailer screenshot showing android character with shaved head floating in zero-G space station
Image credit: Jump Over the Age
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is due to release on 31st January 2025.

The sequel to the sci-fi dice-driven RPG will release across PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on this date, and will be available day one on Game Pass.

For a taste of what's to come, developer Jump Over The Age is bringing back the Hexport demo for the game, which was previously released for a limited time during Steam Next Fest. It will be playable once again from today until 8th December.

Citizen Sleeper 2 - Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Citizen Sleeper 2 - Gameplay Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube

The first Citizen Sleeper, released in 2022, won multiple awards and was nominated for four BAFTAs including British Game and Game for Impact. It's a phenomenal tabletop-inspired game, exploring political themes with evocative writing and a beautiful electronic score.

The sequel, announced in June 2023, will stick to a similar template to the first as it follows a new Sleeper android protagonist out in the stars and uses the same dice-throwing mechanics.

Creator Gareth Damian Martin stated the central theme was "crisis", with the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine being influential.

Eurogamer's Katharine Castle went hands-on with Citizen Sleeper 2 earlier this year. "There may be a different set of machines powering this ambitious RPG, but deep down, it still has the same gooey, human heart we know and love," she wrote.

