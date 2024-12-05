Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector gets release date and demo reprise

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is due to release on 31st January 2025.

The sequel to the sci-fi dice-driven RPG will release across PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on this date, and will be available day one on Game Pass.

For a taste of what's to come, developer Jump Over The Age is bringing back the Hexport demo for the game, which was previously released for a limited time during Steam Next Fest. It will be playable once again from today until 8th December.

The first Citizen Sleeper, released in 2022, won multiple awards and was nominated for four BAFTAs including British Game and Game for Impact. It's a phenomenal tabletop-inspired game, exploring political themes with evocative writing and a beautiful electronic score.

The sequel, announced in June 2023, will stick to a similar template to the first as it follows a new Sleeper android protagonist out in the stars and uses the same dice-throwing mechanics.

Creator Gareth Damian Martin stated the central theme was "crisis", with the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine being influential.

Eurogamer's Katharine Castle went hands-on with Citizen Sleeper 2 earlier this year. "There may be a different set of machines powering this ambitious RPG, but deep down, it still has the same gooey, human heart we know and love," she wrote.