Chivalry 2 "content and feature complete" as studio moves to new games

Chivalry 2 is now "content and feature complete", as its developer moves on to new projects.

The medieval first-person slasher received its latest update in May, the Regicide Update, which provides the game's narrative conclusion. In a new blog post, Torn Banner Studios president and creative director Steve Piggott confirmed this is the final update, but not the end of the franchise.

"With the Regicide Update we consider the game to be content and feature complete," said Piggott. "Though every story comes to an end, we know many players will be disappointed by the news - but this isn't the end for the Chivalry franchise."

He continued: "With this final content update delivered to players, we're excited to focus our efforts and resources on compelling new multiplayer projects, both in the Chivalry universe as well as within terrifying new co-op territory. We've been building our team in number and skillset to take on these following challenges, with a focused effort to ensure that when the next Chivalry title is released, it will utterly blow players away."

The "terrifying" co-op game in question is No More Room in Hell 2, which currently does not have a release date. It's an action horror game set in a zombie apocalypse.

Piggott also added Chivalry 2 will still be supported for maintenance of critical issues and servers will remain online.

Chivalry 2 was released in June 2022 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and received a positive response. Shortly after launch, it reached a concurrent player peak of almost 17k on Steam. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, and has previously been available on Prime Gaming.