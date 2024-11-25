Chill town building sim Farthest Frontier sees full launch delayed into 2025

Farthest Frontier will now be released in full next year.

Originally, the town-building early access game was slated for its Version 1 release in 2024. But, with this year now only having a scant five and a bit weeks left (yes, really), the team has announced a change to those original plans.

Developer Crate Entertainment said it had decided to postpone Farthest Frontier's full release for a number of reasons. "For starters, we feel that performance is simply not quite where we would like it to be yet," it wrote in a post detailing the delay.

"We are seeing your grand 3000+ population towns which are no doubt pushing the limits of hardware, but there is still more we could do to squeeze more frames out of the game, and we want to take the time to get it right."

Another reason is Crate Entertainment still has plans to add a few more bits and pieces to Farthest Frontier. This, it said, "bloats the schedule" somewhat.

Last but not least, the team has put its business hat on, and come to the conclusion now is not the best time to release its indie game in full. "With the holidays rapidly approaching, this is the time of year when big publishers are going to drown the market with advertising, eager for your holiday shopping coin. Similarly, February tends to be a month when everyone's wallets have just recovered from the holiday rush, so in come the big AAA releases," it reasoned.

As such, Farthest Frontier will now get its full launch in the spring of next year. You can check out a trailer for this new release window in the video above.

Image credit: Crate Entertainment

Our Bertie was rather impressed with Farthest Frontier when he gave it a whirl back in 2022.

"Farthest Frontier is not about going from dozens to thousands, from village to sprawling metropolis, and that zooming out you then feel as the person in charge. It's about staying small and staying close to the people you're caring for," he wrote in Eurogamer's Farthest Frontier preview.

"There's no hurry. It allows you time to let the tranquillity of the game wash over you - the gentle music, the sprawling natural world, the simplicity of surviving. It gives you time to lean in and take an interest in the small lives playing out in front of you, to watch them go about their daily work, to know their names, to check their needs are being met. It's a warm and relaxing place to be."