Cheeky tweet hints at the next big franchise coming to Xbox Game Pass

UPDATE 4pm UK: Well, that didn't take long. Microsoft has now confirmed Spyro Reignited Trilogy hits Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, 12th November.

The trilogy of titles will be available to play whether you subscribe to Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, across cloud, console and PC.

ORIGINAL STORY 3pm UK: Stop everything - Xbox is teasing that Spyro is coming to Game Pass.

We don't have much to go on - Microsoft simply posted a 30-second teaser of a glittery chest and the words, "hey, uhh who left this chest here?" - but it's enough to get fans excited that the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy could be on its way to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?

The official Sypro the Dragon X/Twitter account responded with three wide-eyes emojis and shared the message. Up until today, the account had been dormant since May.

👀👀👀 — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) November 11, 2024

The good news is these kinds of teases often come ahead of an imminent release, so, hopefully, we won't have to wait long for formal confirmation.

In the meantime, Microsoft has announced its Xbox Game Pass line-up for the first half of November, headlined by Metal Slug Tactics, Goat Simulator Remastered and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Xbox recently reaffirmed its commitment to "bringing great games to more people on more devices" and plans to "extend" its strategy to bring its most notable franchises to other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch.