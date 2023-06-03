If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check out this new trailer for Stranger Things VR

Ant and Vec.

Stranger Things VR
Tender Claws
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Tender Claws has dropped an all-new trailer for its upcoming Stranger Things VR game, called – predictably enough – Stranger Things VR.

The stylised game sees you play the part of villain Vecna as you battle monsters, "conquer minds", and exact your revenge. You can check it out in the teaser below:

Watch on YouTube
Stranger Things VR | Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

The game's premise is simple enough: "Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favourite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed."

Stranger Things VR is expected to release sometime in autumn/Q3 2023, and will be available on both Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro and there's currently no sign that the game is coming to other platforms – VR or otherwise – yet.

ICYMI, David Harbour – best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things – recently revealed that he is starring in an upcoming horror game alongside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Harbour is also currently working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo and was asked if he'd consider starring in a video game.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch