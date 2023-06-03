Check out this new trailer for Stranger Things VR

Tender Claws has dropped an all-new trailer for its upcoming Stranger Things VR game, called – predictably enough – Stranger Things VR.

The stylised game sees you play the part of villain Vecna as you battle monsters, "conquer minds", and exact your revenge. You can check it out in the teaser below:

Watch on YouTube Stranger Things VR | Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

The game's premise is simple enough: "Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favourite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed."

Stranger Things VR is expected to release sometime in autumn/Q3 2023, and will be available on both Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro and there's currently no sign that the game is coming to other platforms – VR or otherwise – yet.

ICYMI, David Harbour – best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things – recently revealed that he is starring in an upcoming horror game alongside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Harbour is also currently working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo and was asked if he'd consider starring in a video game.