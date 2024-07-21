Check out 10 terrifying minutes of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Stormind Games has shared a ten-minute teaser for its upcoming horror, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

Our friends at IGN captured ten minutes of hitherto unseen gameplay in which, on Day 119, the player fights to escape through the air ducts of an old building. It is dark, atmospheric, and absolutely terrifying in equal measure.

Check it out below:

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead was announced back in October 2021 and is the work of Stormind Games - the studio behind 2018's Clock-Tower-inspired pursuit horror Remothered: Tormented Fathers.

"In A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, experience the harrowing journey of Alex, a young college student suffering from asthma and struggling to survive the end of the world alongside her boyfriend, Martin," the description teases.

"But the nightmarish creatures stalking the land aren’t the only threat she’ll have to contend with as she travels through the ruins of civilisation in search of a safe haven for herself and her family."

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead doesn't have a firm release date yet, but it's currently expected to launch later this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.