Chaotic dungeon creator King of Meat gets alpha test this December

Dungeon party game King of Meat will host an invite-only alpha this December, and you can sign up now.

Announced at Summer Game Fest, King of Meat is the debut game from studio Glowmade (comprising ex-Lionhead and Media Molecule developers), with publishing from Amazon Games. It tasks players with creating outlandish dungeons and then completing them with others in online co-op.

The alpha will take place from 4th December to 14th December for PC (Steam) and Xbox Series X/S players in North America and Europe (the test will be in English only).

The alpha will include both dungeon creation and gameplay, giving players a well-rounded look at what to expect in the full release. You can take a look at gameplay in the above brand new explainer trailer.

There's currently no proper release date for the game, though it's expected to launch across PS5 and Switch alongside PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The test itself is called Lights, Camera, Alpha! due to the TV show framework of the game, with this essentially being the pilot episode. The game is full of irreverent and silly humour as players take part in a televised gameshow to increase their fame.

You'd certainly expect that sort of humour from the developers of LittleBigPlanet and Fable, though. I got to go hands-on with King of Meat earlier in the year and had a fun time with its chaotic action.

You can sign-up for the alpha test on the King of Meat website.