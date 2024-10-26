Celebrate Warframe 1999 in December 2024 as long-awaited update finally gets a new release window

Warframe 1999 will release in December.

Whilst developer Digital Extremes' latest livestream stopped short of confirming a precise release date, at least we now know which of the two months left in 2024 will debut Warframe's highly anticipated throwback update.

"Our biggest update of the 20th century arrives this December when Warframe: 1999 launches on all platforms!" the studio said, before inviting players to "get your account ready" for launch day… whenever that may be.

For anyone struggling to wait that long, don't forget that a playable demo is still available.

"Get a feel for Arthur's Weaponry and turbo-charged Atomicycle as you battle Scaldra through the streets of Hӧllvania," DE teases. "December just can't come soon enough…"

As our resident Warframe expert Matt summarised for us recently, we've known 1999 was likely to be an "odd 'un" ever since its tease at last year's TennoCon.

As TennoCon 2024 revealed earlier this year, it's really set in 1999 (New Year's Eve, to be exact) and no, this isn't quite the Earth we know - but it's close enough, full of extremely familiar era-appropriate artefacts that feel gleefully incongruous within Warframe's wider world. And that starts with 1999's new hub area: an abandoned 90s shopping mall full of artificial palm trees, arcade machines, and screens belching out cheesy infomercials.