CCL has the lowest price around for the 2TB Crucial MX500 SSD right now

An SSD can make a real difference to your computer. Not only can they give you more space for your games, apps, and documents, they can make your PC run much faster and load your games quicker too.

One SSD we really recommend is the MX500 from Crucial, which is easy to install and gives you a lot of fast storage if you pick the 1TB and above models.

If you want to get some more space or upgrade your old hard drive for less, the 2TB model of the MX500 is currently reduced by £67 at CCL Computers, making it cheaper than on Amazon and makes it the lowest current price around right now.

Crucial MX500 2TB 2.5" SATA III SSD- £137.94 from CCL (Was £205.42)

The MX500 earned Digital Foundry's reccomendation for best value SSD for gaming thanks to its random read and write performance and a good endurance rating. You can also use it with an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 if you get a SATA to USB cable or enclosure and make your console games load even faster.

