Catly developer shares proper gameplay trailer following AI allegations

The developer of Catly has updated the game's Steam page with a proper gameplay trailer and screenshots, following allegations its game and trailer have been made with generative AI and blockchain technology.

The trailer (on Steam but not yet YouTube) shows various cats wandering through surreal natural environments, as well as customisation options for cat types and multiple outfits.

It also shows off the hyper-realistic fur in-game, which developer SuperAuthenti previously confirmed has been made in Unreal Engine 5.

Catly was first revealed at last week's The Game Awards, described as an "open-world adventure" where players build their dream island and care for cats through "dressing up, building, farming, racing, skiing, and much more", according to the Steam page.

Further gameplay details have been added. An online mode will allow players to collaborate from around the world on their cat creations and complete challenges with island residents. There will be farming sim elements as well as island building, plus templates and tools to design personalised outfits, furniture, houses, and gardens.

In-game cats strutting their stuff | Image credit: SuperAuthenti

SuperAuthenti came under fire following the game's reveal due to allegations it used generative AI for its game and trailer, as well as suspected links to blockchain technology.

The studio's co-founder, Kevin Yeung, also co-founded TenthPlanet - a studio reportedly working on two blockchain games. The Steam page also includes a testimonial from known web3 investor and League of Legends producer Thomas Vu.

SuperAuthenti said generative AI had not been used for the game or trailer. "In fact we are very surprised by such speculations," it said in a statement from a PR representative. "We do not think there are any existing AI tools that can produce a video like that. Industry experts have echoed this opinion."

It added Catly is "not a blockchain game" and "there are no NFTs".