Capcom Spotlight - everything announced in February's showcase

It's been a bit of a busy one for Capcom, what with the publisher airing not one but two showcases to demo its latest wares. One half of that dealt with Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of its release this month, but Capcom also had a few things to share about its other titles. So if you missed its latest Spotlight, you'll find everything announced and featured below.

Mai Shiranui's fighting pass for Street Fighter 6

We already knew Fatal Fury's Mai Shiranui was making the jump to Street Fighter 6 this week, and we got a further look at her "agile movements, tricky projectiles, and quick attacks" in Capcom's latest showcase. Mai comes to Street Fighter 6 on 5th February PST, arriving alongside the Say Hello to Mai fighting pass - which includes customisation items relating to Mai and Fatal Fury. And as for what's next, Elena is set to complete the character roster for Year 2.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics finally arrives on Xbox

After pausing to highlight this year's Capcom Cup 11 - which will be determining the Street Fighter 6 world champion between 5-9 March - it was time to move onto Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This seven game compilation has been out on PlayStation, Switch, and PC since last year, but technical issues held back its Xbox release.

Those have now been resolved, however, and it's finally available digitally on Microsoft's console - gathering together X-Men Children of the Atom. Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, and The Punisher.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 gets May release date

Capcom's other fighting collection, the economically titled Capcom Fighting Collection 2, also has a release date. As well as a whole bunch of artwork and previously unseen development documents, this compilation features eight titles: Capcom vs SNK, Capcom vs SNK 2, Project Justice, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, Plasma Sword, Power Stone, and Power Stone 2. It comes to PlayStation, Switch, PC, and, yes, Xbox on 16th May - and pre-orders unlock two additional songs for gallery mode.

Okami bits and a Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo

It doesn't have a name, and it's still probably years off, but that didn't stop Capcom from re-airing the same announcement Okami sequel trailer it aired during December's The Game Awards. The publisher paired this segment with a spotlight on its demo for the excellent Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, plus the news that Path of the Goddess and the original Okami are both now available in a two-game bundle.

More details of Onimusha: Way of the Sword emerge

This all-new entry in Capcom's fondly remembered Onimusha series was another Game Awards debutante. For its latest airing, though, Capcom highlighted some of the key areas it's focusing on to make Way of the Sword "as captivating as possible". These include its new protagonist (plus enemies that are interesting "more than just visually"), its setting, and its combat.

Set in a "beautifully eerie depiction" of Edo-period Kyoto, Onimusha: Way of the Sword tells the heroic tale of a samurai who wields an Oni gauntlet, feeding it the souls of monsters roaming the land of the living. Doing so involves swordplay with a particular emphasis on the satisfaction of slicing through enemies, and players can use the souls they collect to restore health and trigger special moves. Capcom says combat will be intense when Way of the Sword arrives in 2026, but stresses it's not trying to make an "impossibly difficult" game.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is being remastered

If 2026 is just too long to wait for your Onimusha fix, Capcom has you covered. The publisher also used its latest Spotlight to announce a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, which originally launched back in 2002. There's not a whole lot to report on this just yet, but it's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC sometime this year.

And with that, we're pretty much done with the first part of Capcom's showcase. The publisher's having a digital sale across various platforms right now if you're in the mood to sample its wares at a discount, and if you missed it, there's a round-up of Capcom's latest Monster Hunter Wilds' showcase elsewhere on Eurogamer.