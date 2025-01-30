Capcom games showcase coming next week, with a Monster Hunter Wilds stream right after

Capcom's clearly in a sharing mood. It's announced it's airing not one but two showcases next week - one being Monster Hunter Wilds themed and the other focusing on a number of other upcoming games, including Onimusha Way of the Sword.

And if that sounds like your kind of night, things get underway at 10pm GMT/2pm PT next Tuesday, 4th February. First up is Capcom's Spotlight showcase. This lasts around 20 minutes and covers three titles on the publisher's slate: Onimusha Way of the Sword, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics.

Onimusha Way of the Sword was announced in December and isn't expect to arrive until next year (some 20 years after the series' previous entry, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, released), so it's perhaps a little surprising it has more to say so soon. As for Capcom Fighting Collection 2, it hasn't yet been given a release date beyond 2025, so we can probably expect one - and we'll likely also get a release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Xbox, after a bit of a faff around last year.

And once Capcom's Spotlight is done, it'll immediately be time for a 20-minute update on Monster Hunter Wilds, which'll be just weeks away from its 28th February launch by then. We can probably expect a couple of monster reveals, a new biome, and me squealing giddily if they announce they're bringing back sea-squirting Cthulhu cuttlefish elder dragon Namielle.

So that's that; next Tuesday, 4th February at 10pm GMT/2pm PT for all your latest Capcom news. The publisher hasn't actually said where you'll be able to watch its showcase yet, but YouTube seems like a fair bet. And we'll have all the news from the event right here too, if you'd rather catch up at a less indecent time over a nice cup of beans.