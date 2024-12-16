Capcom focusing on "re-activating dormant" series, following Okami and Onimusha revivals

Capcom is working on more revivals of its dormant series, the company said following the reveal of new Okami and Onimusha games at last week's The Game Awards.

"In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently," reads a press release to investors.

"The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like [Okami and Onimusha], in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles."

It's unclear what form these revivals will take, be it some form of remaster or remake, or a brand new game.

For instance, both the Okami and Onimusha games are new entries in their respective series. But Capcom has also seen great success with its Resident Evil remake games.

The Okami sequel will be developed by Hideki Kamiya's new Clovers studio, while Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set to launch in 2026.

The news of these revivals follows the success of Dragon's Dogma 2 this year, which helped to boost Capcom's expected profits, as well as the recent Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

So what could be next? Dino Crisis is perhaps the most obvious, especially considering the fan interest in a new game acknowledged by Capcom in an official poll.

The original Dino Crisis, a PS1 survival horror game, is available for all to purchase on PlayStation.

Could we also see a new Devil May Cry game soon, following the success of the fifth game? Could a new Mega Man game be on the way? Or could Capcom revive another RPG series: Breath of Fire?

Until then, Capcom is busy with Monster Hunter Wilds, due out on 28th February next year.

What series would you like to see Capcom tackle next?