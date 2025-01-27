Cancelled Warhammer game was an Age of Sigmar RPG

An unannounced, under-wraps Warhammer RPG - that last week was revealed to have recently been cancelled - was based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Eurogamer can confirm.

Last week, former developers working at new studio Thought Pennies were spotted as having departed the studio after work on a Warhammer game was ceased. Now, speaking with Eurogamer, the company has confirmed it was developing a Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RPG, in collaboration with Games Workshop and Nexon.

"While the partnership worked well and we got a lot of good input from Nexon, Nexon made a strategic change," a Thought Pennies spokesperson told Eurogamer. "Late last year we agreed to end the project and Nexon is helping as a board member."

A press release from 2021, which first revealed Nexon and Games Workshop was teaming up to work on a Warhammer game, the two companies stated they would create a "new PvE social multiplayer" game that would "feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon’s world-class Live Operations for sustaining the fun with new content and service".

The project was being made for PC, consoles and mobile platforms. Developer Thought Pennies was not mentioned in this release.

"It is an era of war. The Mortal Realms have been despoiled. Ravaged by the followers of the Chaos Gods, they stand on the brink of destruction," the 2021 description reads. "Players will command the war hosts of the God-king Sigmar and his allies as they fight to reignite hope and bring order back to the realms. Each season, players will collect characters and enter new realms. Each character comes with unique options, stories and gameplay. Players will be able to customise their characters and work cooperatively to guide how sections of the Realms are retaken."

Earlier in the month, Games Workshop said it is looking to expand on the Warhammer series further, and is on the hunt for "the next one" following Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's success last year (pictured above).

In addition, in December, Games Workshop and Amazon Studios officially finalised their plans to bring Warhammer 40K to film and TV screens.