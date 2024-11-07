Knowing if you can change your class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will help you with one of multiple intial decisions you need to make when creating Rook at the beginning of the game.

Your class essentially defines your character's approach to combat and how you end up using them to defeat the enemies, and overcome the obstacles, that stand in your way when trying to save the world. In short - it's an important decision to make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Without further ado, we're here to answer an important question - can you change your class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Can you change your class in Dragon Age The Veilguard?

You cannot change your class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, so the one you choose during character creation will be the base class you've got for the rest of the game. However, you can freely change your class specialities once you reach them - we'll go into more detail about this below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

There are three class specialities linked to your chosen base class (Rogue, Warrior or Mage) on Rook's skill tree. These will be shown in your skill tree, and you can work towards unlocking them via obtaining skills on the branches leading towards those points on the tree.

You can freely change your class specialisations as many times as you want to, making it easy to experiment with different class-specific builds to find which one suits your style the best.

For a Warrior the specialistions are:

Reaper - Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous.

- Has the playstyle of sacrificing health for necrotic damage, but this is a big risk on the battlefield. A Reaper steals life through risking death, but doing so helps you gain unnatural abilities. That sounds ominous. Champion - You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies.

- You become your shield - you can summon righteous fire to rain down on enemies while shrugging off damage you take. This focuses a lot on fire damage, elemental buffs for the team and using your shield to parry enemies. Slayer - They use two-handed weapons to rush enemies with heavy blows to deal physical damage.

For a Rogue the specialisations are:

Saboteur - Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons.

- Use explosives and turrets to tactically attack enemies, allowing you to pick the rest off with arrows that turn into area-of-effect weapons. Duelist - Lets you parry enemies and doge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades.

- Lets you parry enemies and doge past them while gaining strength with every strike. Can combine necrotic damage with weapons to extend your battle options with Dual Blades. Veil Ranger - Use artifacts that charge arrows with powerful magic to snipe enemies from a distance. This one lets you mantain a safe distance from fierce battles while still inflicting large amounts of damage with charged weapons.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

For a Mage the specialisations are:

Evoker - You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilties you already have. This class is best suited to using a Staff.

- You can use area-of-effect and cold damage abilities to create lethal combination attacks with other abilties you already have. This class is best suited to using a Staff. Death Caller - Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed.

- Lets you drain life from enemies then cast a spell that the grim reaper would fear. You can use spells that drain enemies with necrotic damage to benefit your own health. Also, your health can replace mana as needed. Spellblade - Uses lightning spells in close-quarters combat, these spells being backed up with daggers to help you light up your enemies.

