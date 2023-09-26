If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition

Here's where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Simon 'Ghost' Riley in 2023's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Activision
Mark Harrison
Mark Harrison
Published on

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the upcoming Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Activison. It is the follow-up to 2022's Modern Warfare 2 and the 20th main entry in the franchise. It is set to release on 10th November 2023 for the PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare 3 will continue the storyline of last year's Modern Warfare 2, and will also add new gameplay mechanics like Open Combat Missions and bring back gameplay elements such as slide cancelling, and will have its own open-world PvE Zombies mode developed by Treyarch. All operators, weapons and bundles owned from Modern Warfare 2 will also carry over into Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Warzone.

If you want to pre-order any of the physical or digital editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and get early access to the game's betas and campaign, as well as some bonus content, we've listed all of the different editions and what they include down below with the best places to buy them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 editions and bonus content

Captain Price in 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/ Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has two editions: standard edition and Vault edition. Pre-ordering either edition will get you early access to parts of the game and some bonus content, and the Vault edition has its own bonus content. You can see what you get from each edition by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition

Two SAS agents underwater in 2023's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Pre-ordering the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get you the base game, as well as early access to the Open Beta period; the Soap operator pack to use immediately in Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone; and digital editions will get to play the campaign a week early. There are also some retailer exclusive items that are mentioned next to the retail link in the lists down below.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition in the UK

PS5 PS4 (Cross-Gen Bundle) Xbox One/Series X Xbox Digital PC

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Standard edition in the US

PS5 PS4 Xbox One/Series X Xbox Series S PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition

An operative with a suppressed weapon and night vision goggles in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Pre-ordering the Vault edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get you the same content as the standard edition, but you will also get access to: Nemesis Operator Pack featuring Makarov, Warden, Price and Ghost operators skins; two weapon vaults, and the BlackCell BattlePass for Season 1 with 30 tier skips.

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition in the UK

PlayStation Xbox PC

Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault edition in the US

PlayStation Xbox PC

