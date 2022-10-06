Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign entangles Task Force 141 in the bloody War on Drugs

Activision has released its first gameplay trailer of the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which gives us our first glimpse of the first-person shooter's campaign.

The trailer largely confirms the rumours and leaks of the past few months which suggested the campaign would involve the global War on Drugs.

Task Force 141 is deployed in an unnamed South American country, as it seeks out a terrorist that appears to be allied with drug traffickers. Essentially, the story entangles the War on Terror with the War on Drugs.

Infinity Ward hasn't shied away from controversial conflicts from previous Modern Warfare titles, with the 2019 reboot set firmly in the War on Terror as you are deployed in a fictitious Middle Eastern country in a conflict that's reminiscent of the ongoing Syrian civil war.

Whether that commitment to realism is something players want in an arcade shooter is difficult to say. Just like the War on Terror, the War on Drugs has its critics, particularly as its perceived as a Western-imposed conflict which has seen the death of millions of civilians.

The trailer also saw the return of some familiar faces, including Soap Mactavish, CIA agent Alex "Echo 3-1," and General Shepherd.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on 28th October.