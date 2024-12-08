Call of Duty: Block Ops 6 players accuse Activision of using "AI slop"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have hit out at "AI slop" they believe has been used within the game and its promotional materials.

Over the weekend, players noticed a six-figured zombified Father Christmas had popped up on the loading screen, and whilst some fans simply attributed this as a nod to the fact this is the sixth Black Ops game, others alleged it was evidence that the art was machine-generated, as AI typically struggles to generate realistic-looking hands.

More generous fans suggested the rogue digit could be the curb of a pavement behind the spooky Santa, or indeed just loose skin from a degloved finger giving the impression of a sixth finger.

Santa's teeth and moustache have also come under scrutiny.

But that's not the only image that's caught fans' eyes for all the wrong reasons. This image of a gloved hand holding out Gobblegum has similarly picked up traction for its curious digit display, too:

No way these morons at Activision just dropped another too-many-fingers AI slop Call of Duty graphic LMAO pic.twitter.com/81rVgu3n6a — Anthony (@notblametruth) December 7, 2024

"It's very clear that the game is full of AI," said one player in a thread entitled, "this is unacceptable at this point".

"This alone is fucked but the fact the the zombies crew is almost fully recasted because they want to use AI to replicate the actors' voices so they can STOP PAYING THEM.

"I don't care if this isn't read by many but it's needs to be know how fucked and inexcusable this shit is. They are feeding us slop because they want to pay their millionaire executives a little bit more. It's ridiculous."

"For a series built on high-octane thrills and explosive gratification, its withdrawal to the well-trodden formula echoes the wider industry's continued allergy to risk," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review.