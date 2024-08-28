Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's PC requirements revealed ahead of early access beta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 team has laid out those all important PC requirements, ahead of the game's release this autumn.

Those jumping in on PC will need a minimum of 8 GB RAM, although Activision recommends 16 GB.

Players will additionally need an SSD with a minimum of 149 GB available space on the game's launch. Activision notes that it comes down to 78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed on your PC, however.

You can check out the full list of Black Ops 6's PC requirements below:

Minimum:

Operating System - Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Video - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage - SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Processor - Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Internet - Broadband Internet connection

Recommended:

Operating System - Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Video - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, or Intel Arc A770

Storage - SSD with 149 GB available space at launch (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Processor - Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory - 16 GB RAM

Internet - Broadband Internet connection

Image credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on 25th October. Prior to this, Activision is hosting both a closed and open beta.

As Matt previously reported, Black Ops 6's "early access" beta is running from 6pm BST/10am PT on 30th August until 4th September. This beta is for those who have pre-ordered the game on their respective platforms (there's no platform-exclusivity this time around) and to Game Pass subscribers.

An open beta will then follow for all players from 6pm BST/10am PT on 6th September. This beta runs until 9th September.

You can read more about the game in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller.