Call of Duty Black Ops 6's double XP weekend extended following "issue" with rewards

Treyarch is extending Call of Duty Black Ops 6's double XP event after identifying an issue that "occasionally" limited the amount of bonus XP awarded to some players.

After first acknowledging the issue, the developer has now revealed the event will now be extended until 5th November.

"Last night we addressed an issue that occasionally limited the amount of 2XP awarded to some players as we continue to assess and balance progression tuning," Treyarch explained in a social media post.

"As a result, we are extending 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X GobbleGum earn rate until Nov. 5th at 10 am/PT."

That gives players in the UK until 6pm to make use of the promotion.

As a result, we are extending 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X GobbleGum earn rate until Nov. 5th at 10 am/PT. https://t.co/vlIZYlSSRJ — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 2, 2024

Yesterday we reported how Call of Duty Black Ops 6 players were calling on Activision to suspend the AFK timer in its Zombie mode, especially as they work to solve the Liberty Falls easter egg.

In threads that have garnered hundreds of replies and thousands of upvotes, several redditors have shared their frustrations when they were unceremoniously kicked for inactivity, even when they were playing on their own.

In our Call of Duty Black Op 6's campaign review, Chris T. said it was a "return to form for the series, mixing the usual, slightly unsavoury real-world set dressing with cracking action, horror twists and tongue-in-cheek charm".