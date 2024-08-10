Call of Duty Black Ops 6's campaign cutscenes have leaked online

Brace yourself, Call of Duty fans - it seems the cinematics from Black Ops 6's single-player campaign have leaked online.

Just like last week, when multiplayer images leaked, the video was hit with copyright claims from Activision within hours, intimating that it's authentic.

According to InsiderGaming, the cutscenes - which did not have audible sound - were "extracted from the beta build of Black Ops 6", after some players managed to access the beta ahead of its formal release via jailbroken PS4 consoles.

According to some familiar with the leaks, only cinematics have leaked - in-game rendered cutscenes have seemingly been spared for now.

The Xer who shared the footage - which, unsurprisingly, has already been struck by a copyright notice - posted the video with the comment: "I did a funny":

SPOILER ALERT: I did a funny pic.twitter.com/UMxDerD5Rn — Bikou (@Kivikou) August 10, 2024

Last weekend, images of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leaked online, including multiplayer maps, menu screens, and perks.

Black Ops 6 is hosting a multiplayer open beta this September, with those eligible for early access (which includes Game Pass subscribers) able to hop in one week prior. Earlier this week, following a brief introduction to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode, Activision and developer Treyarch shared the first gameplay details of what they're calling a "purely round-based" Zombie experience for this year's game.