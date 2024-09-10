Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't have campaign early access, even if you pre-order

Activision has confirmed there will be no campaign early access available for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

In recent years, Activision has given those who pre-ordered a Call of Duty game, such as with 2023's Modern Warfare 3, early access to its campaign. However, it is bucking the trend this year.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | 'The Truth Lies' | Live Action Reveal Trailer. Watch on YouTube

In a statement shared with CharlieIntel, an Activision spokesperson stated the Black Ops 6 team is "fully focused on October 25th", and therefore everything will be released in one go.

"We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies," Activision said. "This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment [on] October 25th.

"As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch."

This will perhaps mean that many players will eschew the campaign altogether, with many still choosing to play Call of Duty exclusively for its multiplayer. What do you think of this move by Activision? Were you looking forward to the chance to play the campaign early, or does this have no effect on you?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. You can read more about the game in Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller.