Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not release in Kuwait, pre-orders cancelled and refunded

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release in just over a week, however it will not launch in Kuwait.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, Activison said this year's Call of Duty had "not been approved for release" in the country.

"At this time, the title will not be available for release in the region. As a result, all pre-orders in Kuwait will be cancelled and refunded to the original point of purchase," Activision told us. "We remain hopeful that local authorities will reconsider, and allow players in Kuwait to enjoy this all-new experience in the Black Ops series."

While Activision did not go into further detail as to why Black Ops 6 had not been approved for sale in Kuwait, it is fair to assume the game's Gulf War themes are a key factor for this decision. Iraq invaded Kuwait in the early 90s, which triggered the start of the first Gulf War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release later this month, on 25th October. When it arrives, it will also be available on Game Pass via the service's Ultimate and PC Game Pass membership tiers. This will mark a significant milestone for Microsoft, which acquired Call of Duty maker Activision last October, after almost two years of legal dealings and negotiations.

For more, you can read about this year's Call of Duty release in Eurogamer's Black Ops 6 preview here, where our Chris talks to Treyarch's senior director of production Yale Miller.

Yesterday, Microsoft unveiled its customisable Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 6 controllers and a matching wrap for Xbox Series X consoles, if you want to bedeck your kit ahead of the game's release.