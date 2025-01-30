Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 "the top-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation" last quarter

Microsoft is celebrating having the best-selling game on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms over the last quarter, thanks to its new ownership of the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched last October and has been a success for Microsoft, which namechecked the title during its latest financial results.

"Black Ops 6... saw more players in its launch quarter than any other paid release in franchise history," Microsoft boss Satya Nadella boasted during a call with investors.

"We also continue to see strong momentum for Xbox Cloud Gaming, with a record 140m hours streamed this quarter," he continued.

Nadella also called out the brilliant Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and gave our first indication of how well MachineGames' globe-trotting adventure is doing.

"We saw rave reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has already been played by more than four million people," Nadella said.

Both of these statistics will reflect players who bought either game outright, as well as those who have played via Game Pass on both PC and Xbox.

Additionally, of course, the PS5 launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is still to come - sometime in the first half of this year.

Revenue for Xbox's gaming and content division, which includes Game Pass, rose two percent over three months of 2024 thanks to a surge of subscribers on PC. But Microsoft's wider gaming revenue was still down year-on-year overall, offset by the continued slump of Xbox hardware sales.