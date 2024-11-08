Call of Duty Black Ops 6 season 1 has so much content, this infographic hurts our eyes

Activision has unveiled what's coming up in Call of Duty Black Ops 6's first season, which is scheduled to launch on 14th November.

Along with five multiplayer maps - three of which are brand new - players can also expect a "vast amount" of free and premium content, including a new Zombies "experience in-season", plus full integration with Call of Duty's spin-off battle royale, Warzone.

Area 99 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone

Treyarch has outlined what's coming up in painfully busy infographic below, revealing that as well as the arrival of Racket (2v2 and 6v6), Hacienda (6v6), and Nuketown Holiday (6v6) mid-season, three new maps are also en-route: Hideout, Extraction, and Heirloom.

Hideout is described as a medium-sized training site featuring signature Black Ops design, whilst Extraction boasts the medium-sized Avalon Heliport "built for a variety of playstyles". Heirloom is more compact and features a "fine art museum built for fast-paced action". All are available for 6v6, with the latter also coming for 2v2.

Players can also expect ranked multiplayer games, as well as the new modes Ransack and Prophunt - the former requires you to loot gold bars and get them out whilst ensuring the enemy can't raid your stash, whilst the latter is "an infamous game of hide-and-seek". Whilst Prophunt launches mid-season, Ransack goes live at launch.

There's also seven new weapons, a new Zombies map, plus fans can expect a festive reimagining of Nuketown for the holiday season, too.

The season update comes on the heels of a chunky patch that, along with general fixes to things such as stability and progression, has also made sweeping adjustments to its multiplayer weapons.

"For a series built on high-octane thrills and explosive gratification, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's withdrawal to the well-trodden formula echoes the wider industry's continued allergy to risk," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Call of Duty Black Ops 6 review, giving it three out of five stars.