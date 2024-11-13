Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 battle pass includes a parasite skin for some reason

Treyarch has shared more details on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1, including a look at its battle pass' rather unexpected new skins. These include a 'Raccoon Goon' skin for Niran, some kind of parasitic nightmare for Carver (see header image above) and a shark suit also for Carver, because why not.

The Call of Duty team has released a new system for its battle pass, which will now adopt a pages system to replace the sector map. In Treyarch's words, players should think of it all like a book.

"The first Page displays BlackCell Instant Rewards and the second Page shows premium Battle Pass Instant Rewards, followed by 100 in-game Battle Pass rewards across 14 Pages and a Completion Page that is instantly unlocked once all other Pages are completed," it explained, adding these pages include both free and paid content.

As for its content, which the developer noted is pretty ample, highlights include new weapon blueprints (there are 30 of them), those aforementioned operator skins, and some new equipment skins.

Players can get their hands on the premium battle pass for 1100 COD Points, or scoop up the 'Battle Pass Bundle' for 2400 COD Points, "including 20+ Tier Skips".

Full details can be found on the Call of Duty blog.

Image credit: Activision

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 1 launches tomorrow, 14th November, kicking off at 5pm for those of us in the UK.

For more, you can check out our guide on what's new in Season 1 and the Season 1 roadmap here.