Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 publisher Activision clears up confusion over whether you can turn "omnimovement" off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 publisher Activision has made it clear that you cannot simply toggle off its upcoming game's much-hyped new "omnimovement" feature, which lets you sprint and dive in any direction.

Speaking via the official Call of Duty podcast, Activision confirmed omnimovement was a permanent mechanic in the game and a "global system" across all of its modes - campaign, multiplayer and zombies. And no, there's no option to switch it off.

"Can you toggle omnimovement on and off?" Activision senior director of studio communications Stephanie Snowden said. "The answer is no. Omnimovement is a core foundational mechanic of the game, you cannot turn it off. But I think where people maybe got that impression was, we have another new feature, a part of movement, called Intelligent Movement."

Intelligent Movement is described as a "suite of player settings" that can be turned on or off designed to "reduce button presses", Treyarch associate director of design Matt Scronce said, for example to automatically sprint or automatically mantle, as well as add in slight delays to fit their personal preferences.

"Pulling off these manoeuvres, chaining them together, I think that's one really big piece about omnimovement that people should be really excited for," Snowden said. "It's not just sprinting 360 but how do you turn that into a slide, turn that into a dive, ADS while sliding..."

Eurogamer got an extended look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from Scronce and senior director of production Yale Miller last month, where our Chris Tapsell saw the game's Gulf War-set campaign mode and multiplayer for the first time. Sadly, we discovered, you can't play as Margaret Thatcher.

Fancy trying omnimovement for yourself? We now know Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's beta dates.