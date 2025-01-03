Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players lament "battle passes in between battle passes" with Squid Game event

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's new in-game event based on Squid Game will go live at 6pm UK time today (10am PT / 1pm ET), but its coolest rewards are locked behind the event's own premium battle pass.

As detailed in a new blog post, the Squid Games crossover invites players to "win it all or die trying", introducing themed awards and multiple limited-time modes across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone inspired by the hit Netflix show, as well as Pink Guards, VIPs, and the singing, slightly-murderous Red Light Green Light doll, Young-hee.

As noted by IGN, whilst the Squid Game Event Pass offers both a free and premium track, and battle passes are nothing new for beleaguered COD players, this is the first time an event has launched with its own premium battle pass.

"We got battle passes in between battle passes now," said one unhappy player in the Black Ops 6 subreddit, whilst another opined: "This is just a test to see how much people are willing to pay. They just keep adding more 'premium' stuff until people finally decide it is enough. But that won't come soon I think, the whales will keep whaling".

"It all started with the bacon gun skin I bought in BO2 for $1.99. I'm so sorry folks," lamented u/PhDExtreme.

"But all the actual playable content is free now," reminded u/hypehold. "We have already gotten more maps in BO6 (all free) than we did in the first 6 months of Black OPs 1."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At the end of last year, we reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 publisher Activision had reportedly replaced some of the shooter's voice actors amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actor strike. Video game performers with US actors' union SAG-AFTRA are currently striking over concerns about the use of AI and a lack of protection for actors.

In Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review, Chris awarded it two stars out of five, writing: "For a series built on high-octane thrills and explosive gratification, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's withdrawal to the well-trodden formula echoes the wider industry's continued allergy to risk."