Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 owners get Warzone XP boost

Activision has confirmed that players who own Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 get a 30 percent XP boost in Warzone.

This little nugget of XP insight comes from a new Black Ops 6 and Warzone trailer, which was released yesterday. "Get Black Ops 6 and receive a XP boost in Warzone," the description reads, while the footage itself adds: "Level up faster in Warzone."

The After Action Report screen in Warzone has also been known to advertise a "premium XP boost" for players who purchase Black Ops 6, as noted by Charlie Intel on X.

Why Tiktok Thirsts over Call of Duty's Ghost.

In addition, Activision has released a fresh set of patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 01 and Black Ops 6 Season 01.

Here, it confirmed the Black Ops 6 team has addressed those indefinitely spawning zombies on the Terminus map. It has also issued a number of stability fixes.

In Warzone, meanwhile, the team has sorted an issue that allowed players to redeploy with the Specialist Perk Pack still active, among other tweaks.

The After Action Report in Warzone may show the "Purchase Black Ops 6" to activate the XP boost pic.twitter.com/80nWRuFQfJ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 19, 2024

"Right now, the world is crying out for a big shooter to come along with some new ideas, to grab the genre and the medium by the collar and give it a good shake, perhaps conjuring up a bit of renewed energy in the process. Its arrival on Game Pass for the first time, effectively buying it an instantly expanded player base, ought to give Call of Duty room to take some creative risks," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Black Ops 6 multiplayer review.

"But after such a promising campaign, Black Ops 6's multiplayer offering ultimately did the opposite for me, retreating to the safest of spaces in offering tightly confined, purely twitch-based shooting and little else."