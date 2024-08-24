Call of Duty Black Ops 6 multiplayer footage has leaked online

More Call of Duty Black Ops 6 footage has leaked online, this time purporting to be from its multiplayer mode.

Whilst the videos were eventually removed by the uploader themselves rather than a copyright claim, the footage - reportedly from the PC version - gave thousands of fans a sneaky peek before going offline.

As you may well expect by now, dozens of mirrors are popping up faster than Activision can take them down.

In a thread on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, fans commented on the "insanely fast" time-to-kill (although many players dispute it any faster than other recent Call of Duty game) and the new movement system.

Interestingly, some commenters also note that the uploader may have been using cheats, too, pointing to signs they were using aim assist cheat, Cronus Zen.

Black Ops 6 is hosting a multiplayer open beta this September, with those eligible for early access (which includes Game Pass subscribers) able to hop in one week prior.

Last week, the cinematics from Black Ops 6's single-player campaign leaked online, and the week before, multiplayer images leaked. The videos were hit with copyright claims from Activision within hours, intimating that the leaks were authentic.