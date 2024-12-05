Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is having a 7-day free trial starting next week

Activision has announced it'll be giving those few remaining Call of Duty fans who haven't already bought this year's Black Ops 6 or played it through Game Pass the chance to get stuck in for free next week, as part of a seven-day trial.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Free Trial starts next Friday, 13th December, on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It'll continue into the following week, wrapping up on Friday, 20th December.

Going by the infographic shared as part of Activision's announcement, participating players can get stuck into Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, and Prop Hunt modes as part of the the Free Trial - with Black Ops 6's Racket, Hacienda, Extraction, Hideout, Heirloom, and Nuketown Holiday maps all included.

There's good news for anyone craving some undead slaughter too; Black Ops 6's Free Trial is set to offer a taste of Zombies mode, with Standard and Directed versions of Liberty Falls and Terminus all present according to that infographic. What's not clear, however, is if XP progress will be carried over to the full game, should players be sufficiently enthralled to make a purchase - but hopefully Activision will share more details before next Friday comes around.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell was, admittedly, lukewarm on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when he reviewed it in October. "I had an alright time, and then left it much earlier than expected," he wrote, "with few real reasons to come back". Hence his three star score.

Still, Microsoft seemed pleased with the commercial response to the Black Ops 6's launch. The company called its arrival the "biggest Call of Duty release ever", saying it had set a record for "Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day."